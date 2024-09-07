There are many enchanting creatures living in Tolkien’s Middle-earth, including bears that can speak and walk on two legs. As such, can you blame Kili when she likewise believes the cub from Maurice Sendak’s Little Bear is real? Her sister Fili is highly doubtful, so Kili sets out to prove the cub’s existence by making his favorite dessert, raspberry marshmallow pie, to lure him out of the woods. What she sees shocks even Fili! Watch the new episode.

Raspberry Marshmallow Pie

This no-bake dessert is perfect for a hot summer’s day when you don’t want to warm up your hobbit hole by using the oven. Note: I recommend starting with the filling as it will need time to cool!

Crust:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 10 sheets)

3T sugar

1/3 c butter, melted

¼ tsp salt

Instructions:

Crush up your graham crackers until they are gritty like sand of the Far Harad. You can either beat them with a rolling pin or use a food processor, provided you get along with yours. Mix in the melted butter, sugar, and salt. Press evenly onto the bottom and sides of your 9” pie plate. Place in the refrigerator to cool.

Filling:

48 large marshmallows or 5 1/2 cups mini marshmallows

2/3 c milk

1 1/3 c whipping cream

1 T sugar

4 cups fresh raspberries, divided

Instructions:

Heat the milk and the marshmallows in a large saucepan over low heat until the marshmallows have completely dissolved, and the mixture is smooth. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely. Using a hand or stand mixer, beat the heavy cream and powdered sugar until it thickens into stiff peaks. Fold the whipped cream into the cooled marshmallow mixture. Spoon about half of the marshmallow mixture onto the crust. Top with raspberries, and repeat. Garnish the top of the pie with more raspberries. Chill in the refrigerator until firm: about 3 hours. Serve, enjoy, and meet a Beorning!

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since 2012! Learn more hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 10+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 New episodes debut every other Saturday, so be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more slow-living hobbit content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy.