Look for TheOneRing.net’s annual Baggins Birthday Bash at Griffith Park just 4 weeks from today.

You can find the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/8264139026978984/ and RSVP in the discussion section with what food, beverage or picnic supplies you plan to bring. If you don’t do FB, you can RSVP to Garfeimao@TheOneRing.net with that info. Please read the About info, and open it to reveal More because there is a lot of info in there, including driving directions, the fact we are in the Mineral Wells portion of the park, and start time (11:30am).

If you are looking for ideas of what to bring, you can see from the above image, portable chairs, pop up tents, blankets, sunscreen, hats, sunglasses are all standard. Cosplay, full on or just geeky shirts, we welcome it all and often have a very robust contest.

And then there are the food items, this is a Potluck, so bring at least enough of something you and your traveling companions can eat. We always end up with too much, but that’s not a terrible thing. One you, we had lots of drinks and no cups, so supplies like cups, plates and eating utensils is also a really good idea. And some ice chests to keep those beverages cool. And finally, desserts. We moved off bringing an official birthday cake, to turning that into a competition of Cake and Cupcake makers to design their own Middle-earth themed tasty desserts, so put your creative thinking caps on.