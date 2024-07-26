Most hobbits grow their own fruit for baking and, if not, are certain to have a good relationship with their orchard-loving neighbors! Kili was hoping to bake her own delicious sweets when cherries started forming on the cherry tree at her hobbit homestead. Alas, the bluejays had other plans, and one by one, flew off with the ruby red treats! Thankfully, the market at Michel Delving was having a sale on frozen cherries (grown by a hobbit with plenty of scarecrows, no doubt).

This new episode of Happy Hobbit follows Kili as she bakes that quintessential symbol of summer every halfling enjoys on a picnic: cherry pie! Making tasty desserts from scratch means a fine hobbit like yourself gets to enjoy a multitude of flavors otherwise unknown, so what are you waiting for? Watch the video below to learn how you, too, can bake like a hobbit!

While you may expect to find Kili at home in the kitchen of her hobbit hole, she is actually currently attending San Diego Comic Con International! If you happen to be at the convention, please be sure to pop by TheOneRing.net’s booth #1934 to say hello, grab a Happy Hobbit freebie, and check out the first ever Happy Hobbit shirt featuring Kili’s artwork, amongst the many other fine offerings at the TORn booth this year (you can learn more about them and a multitude of other happenings to do with TORn at SDCC here).

This afternoon (July 27th) at 5:30 PM PST in Room 5AB, Kili (Kellie) is also moderating a panel on behalf of TheOneRing.net called I Am No Man: The Creative Women of Middle-earth! The panel features four fantastic women: Lisa Birchall of Wētā Workshop, Fredrica Drotos of Middle-earth Enterprises, Harless Snyder of Wizards of the Coast, and Margaret Mauvais EA Games, all of whom have helped bring Middle-earth to life. The panel promises to be an insightful, empowering discussion that you won’t want to miss!

You can find out a bit more in the announcement video below.

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since 2012! Learn other hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 10+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 New episodes debut every other Saturday, so be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit so that you don’t miss out!

If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy.