The new episode of Happy Hobbit takes a break from baking to explore fermenting food. While all hobbits love growing things, those with a vegetable patch are faced with an age-old conundrum: how to store what can’t be eaten before it rots? That question may sound irrelevant to Shire-folk who are renowned for their ability to put away food, but even old Lalia Took, otherwise known as Lalia the Great because of her enormous size, can’t eat several pounds of cabbage in one sitting (and we pity her already oft suffering relations if she were to do so)!

When a midwinter heatwave forces Kili to confront this problem, she decides to try her hand at fermenting some Napa cabbage into sauerkraut… with very mixed results! Watch the episode below to see how she made it, what color(s) it turned, and if she recommends this tactic to other hobbits!

As stated above, many episodes of the webseries demonstrate baking or cooking. This past Independence Day, Kili discovered social media “tech” took down her post containing “behind the scenes” images of cinnamon rolls being made. She immediately grabbed her camera and filmed a fun, satirical video over the conspiracy which you can watch below.

