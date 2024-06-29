Time for another new episode of Happy Hobbit, the webseries that has brought Middle-earth into your daily life since 2012! For some time now, the YouTube series has threatened to become a cooking show, prompting the girls to joke they should rename it “Hungry Hobbit,” and this episode is no exception!

Fili has had it with summer and wants a tasty reminder of wintertime, so it is up to Kili to find a way to lure her sister out of her summer blues by baking a Yuletide treat! Watch the video below for a fun DIY recipe that will hopefully inspire you to try your hand at making cinnamon rolls yourself!

Have a bread machine? Ready to try this recipe yourself? Then you’re in luck as you will find it below! Learn other hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 10+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 New episodes debut every other Saturday, so be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit so that you don’t miss out!

“Christmas Two” Bread Machine Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

Dough:

1 cup warm milk (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)

2 eggs, room temperature

⅓ cup margarine, melted

4 ½ cups bread flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup white sugar

2 ½ teaspoons bread machine yeast

Filling:

1 cup brown sugar, packed

2 ½ tablespoons ground cinnamon

⅓ cup butter, softened

Icing (Kili recommends doubling these quantities):

1 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar

¼ cup butter, softened

1 (3 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

⅛ teaspoon salt

Directions

Prepare dough: Place milk, eggs, margarine, flour, salt, white sugar, and yeast in the pan of a bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select dough cycle; press Start. When the dough has doubled in size, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Cover it with a kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let it rest for 10 minutes. Roll dough on a lightly floured surface to a 16×21-inch rectangle. Kili likes to use her silicone mat on the countertop. Prepare filling: Combine brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Spread softened butter over the dough, then sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture evenly over top. Starting at the longer end, roll up the dough; cut into 12 rolls. Place rolls in a lightly greased 9×13-inch baking pan. Cover and let rise until nearly doubled, about 30 minutes (at least! Usually it takes about an hour). Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Bake rolls in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 15 minutes. While rolls are baking, prepare icing: Beat confectioners’ sugar, butter, cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and salt until creamy. Spread icing on warm rolls before serving.

Get even more hungry hobbit content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy.