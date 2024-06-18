World-renowned and beloved thespian Sir Ian McKellen continues his recovery after treatment from NHS Doctors and Specialists; immediately after a stage accident that occurred during the current run of “Player Kings” in London’s West End. His fall from the stage and subsequent treatment has been widely publicized, however specific reports are quite wrong, and TheOneRing.net has exclusive information to help assuage any fears that Sir Ian’s injury was worse than it is.

The condensed versions of Henry IV, Part 1 & 2, constitute the critically acclaimed “Player Kings”

We are hearing many reports that Sir Ian has fractured bones in his wrist, including this report from Deadline. This is factually incorrect.

Our dear Gandalf suffered no such bone fractures from his fall — indeed it was a sprained wrist. There are no broken bones. We have direct confirmation from our sources here at TheOneRing.net and we stand by our reporting. We expect other outlets to correct their record soon.

The accident occurred during last Monday’s performance of “Player Kings” on June 17th at the Noel Coward Theatre, wherein Sir Ian plays the familiar character of FALLSTAFF — a role he has been delighted to engage since reaching the right age to most appropriately portray him. Audiences have been thrilled not only by Sir Ian’s delightful characterization of this iconic role but also with his stamina at age 85; working lengthy hours on performances week after week.

Again, exaggerated reports of Sir Ian’s injuries are now countered by better information, as the entire LOTR fandom breathes a collective sigh of relief.

A full statement was released by his Publicist Clair Dobbs:

I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work. Sir Ian McKellen

A statement from the Noel Coward Theatre assures audiences that the play will resume its schedule in two more days, with shows continuing on June 20, 2024, however it was not immediately clear that the role of Falstaff would be played by Sir Ian’s understudy or Sir Ian himself. Their statement reads: “We look forward to welcoming audiences back to the Noel Coward Theatre on Thursday 19 June. We are delighted that Ian is recovering well, and look forward to him returning to the production as soon as he is ready.”

This last sentence allows for Sir Ian to take further time to heal and adjust, as much as needed, and seems to suggest “the show will go on” even if he takes a little longer for recovery. All very sensible indeed.

TheOneRing.net will continue to closely monitor the situation and bring updates to you via our social platforms and also here on the main site.

Quickbeam