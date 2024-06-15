Time for a new episode of Happy Hobbit, the webseries that has brought Middle-earth into your daily life since 2012! As gardeners and farmers, hobbits not only live off the land but in tandem with the changing seasons. Kili’s hobbit homestead in the mountains of California is no different! In the latest video, Kili (Kellie) shares one of her favorite springtime recipes using seasonal ingredients from her garden and chickens.

Do you have a wee kitchen garden, or have you thought of starting one but don’t know what to do with the small harvests? Learn such tips and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 10+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 New episodes debut every other Saturday, so be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more cozy content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy.