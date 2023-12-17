Section divider

TheOneRing.net is pleased to announce that its book, Middle-earth Madness, originally published when The Hobbit movies were being released, has been updated! The book now includes an analysis of all three Hobbit films, many interviews and photos, and a look back at The Lord of the Rings movies as well. It is available for purchase in paperback and for Kindle at Amazon. U.S. residents can order here. Canadian residents can order here. U.K. residents can order here. Other regions can find it at their local Amazon affiliate by searching for “Middle-earth Madness.”

