If you ever wanted to walk through the grounds of Rivendell, it may now be in reach… albeit on a much smaller scale. LEGO has announced a new massive and superbly detailed new The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set.

The huge model contains 6,167 pieces, 15 minifigures, and is over 15 inches high and almost 30 inches wide. It’s split into 3 sections with a council ring, gazebo, river, bridge and more. There are numerous printed tiles and details, such as Elvish paintings, statues, the shards of Narsil, and Bilbo writing in his book ‘There and Back Again’. The entire Fellowship of the Ring are included as minifigures as well as Elron, Arwen, Bilbo and more.

The set is priced at US $499.99, CAN $669.99, UK £429.99 and EURO €499.99. LEGO VIP members can purchase the set starting March 5 while regular customers can purchase online or in LEGO stores starting March 8.

Here’s the full press release from LEGO:

REVEALED: LEGO® ICONS THE LORD OF THE RINGS: RIVENDELL™,

THE ONE LEGO SET TO RULE THEM ALL

7th February 2023: The LEGO Group, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, today announced the much-anticipated LEGO® Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell™ set, inspired by the award-winning film adaptations. This highly detailed, 6,167 piece set features the iconic Elven stronghold from Middle-earth and comes complete with 15 minifigures.

Home to the house of Elrond, Rivendell is a key location in Middle–earth and events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, as the place where the Fellowship was formed and the quest to destroy the One Ring began.

The LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set is packed with fan favourite moments and Easter eggs, and can be built in three sections including;

Section one, featuring:

• The Council Ring – complete with a semicircular ring of chairs for the council and the plinth where the ring is first revealed and the Fellowship discuss how to destroy it

• Frodo’s Bedroom – with a desk and chest where the young hobbit recovers following his rescue by Arwen from the hands of the Nazgûl, before being reunited with Bilbo

• Elrond’s study – with famous paintings from the history of Middle–earth

Section two, featuring:

• An elven tower – featuring five Elven statues of unnamed famous warriors from the past

Second three, featuring:

• Gazebo, river and bridge – to recreate the scene where the Fellowship departs Rivendell.

The set also comes with 15 minifigures – including all nine members of the Fellowship; Gandalf the Grey, all four hobbits (Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Merriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck and Peregrin “Pippin” Took), Legolas, Gimli, Boromir and Aragorn. They are joined by minifigures of Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo Baggins plus additional elves and a dwarf (Gloin) are also included.

LEGO and The Lord of the Rings fans alike will also receive several new LEGO elements from the world of Middle–earth, including: Bilbo’s sword, Sting, the broken shards of Narsil, Aragorn’s ranger sword, Boromir’s sword, as well as numerous dwarven axes and elvish blades to ensure the Fellowship are well armed for their quest ahead.

Talking about the set, LEGO Design Master, Mike Psaiki said, “We know many of our fans have been anticipating a set like this for a long-time – but a great LEGO The Lord of the Rings set is never late, it arrives precisely when it means to! It was important to us that we created something really special in this recreation of Rivendell. We aimed to add as much detail as possible and create an engaging experience throughout the build to delight fans recreating scenes or proudly displaying Elrond’s home. We are really pleased with the final design and how we have brought Rivendell to life in brick form.”

The LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set is RRP £429.99/$499.99/€499.99 and is available exclusively for LEGO VIP members from 5th-7th March 2023, along with a free Frodo and Golum LEGO Brickheadz set (40630). It is free to become a LEGO VIP member and you can find out more at www.LEGO.com/VIP. From 8th March 2023 the LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set will be available at LEGO Retail stores and www.LEGO.com/LOTR.