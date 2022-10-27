Co-creator of animation that continues to delight generations of viewers passes away at 87.

How many individuals came to Tolkien through the gateway of The Hobbit animated feature, first aired on American television in November, 1977? This Took, for one. Who knows if The Lord of the Rings, collecting dust on my big sister Nancy’s bookshelf, would have ever made it into my hands two years later if I hadn’t been primed with this classic cartoon?

Recognition of Bass upon his passing proliferates the internet today. You might enjoy this wonderful homage to Rankin and Bass’ The Hobbit cartoon – and its impact on the fantasy film genre – by Ryan Britt.

We at TheOneRing.net thank you for your vision, dedication, and artistry, Jules Bass. May you rest in peace.