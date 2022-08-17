A new (second) edition of the famous and rather excellent The One Ring tabletop roleplaying game is coming soon to a 5E adaptation, entitled The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying.

Free League Publishing, who have taken over the title from Cubicle 7 state that:

The Lord of the Rings™ Roleplaying contains everything you need to create exciting 5E adventures set in the world’s most-popular fantasy setting: six original heroic cultures from the land of Eriador, six new classes, a host of terrifying adversaries, and comprehensive rules for journeys, councils, wondrous artefacts, and the subtle magic of Middle-earth.

Free League launched a new edition of The One Ring earlier this year after raising over $2 million on Kickstarter.

On Comicbook.com, Christian Hoffer suggests that The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying could be to be a new edition of Adventures in Middle-earth, the previous 5E adaptation of The Lord of the Rings from Cubicle 7. If so, this is really promising news — it’s great.

Free League says that their The Lord of the Rings™ Roleplaying core compendium will be available for pre-order in the Northern Hemisphere Autumn, alongside a scenario module entitled Shire Adventures. Pre-ordering will give you immediate access to a full PDF of the products.

The retail release is expected in the first quarter of 2023. Cheers to Staffer Ostadan for the heads-up.