Nothing can recapture the magic of Happy Hobbit’s original reaction to the trailer for The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, which led to not only going viral, but having Peter Jackson share their video with the Elven cast (Orlando Bloom, Lee Pace, and Evangeline Lily) and appearing in international news. That said, nearly a decade later, we get to return to Middle-earth with the upcoming series The Rings of Power, which is reason enough to film a trailer reaction video! You can watch their reaction and analysis below.

Missed the original chain of viral videos from The Hobbit film days? Known as “Hobbitception,” you can catch up (or reminisce!) by watching all three here.

Stay up to date by subscribing to Happy Hobbit on YouTube and by following them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter!

Kellie (or “Kili” in the show) is also known for co-authoring the massive tome Middle-earth From Script to Screen: Building the World of the Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit under her pen name, K.M. Rice. She is also the author of several fantasy novels.