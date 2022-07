Do you have an abundance of dandelions and wish to make good use of them? Then join Kili to learn how to make dandelion wine… and what not to do!

You can also meet “Kili” (Kellie) from Happy Hobbit, along with several other staff members, this week at TheOneRing.net’s booth at San Diego Comic Con!