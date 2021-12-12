Section divider

Fili gets VIP tickets to see Aragorn as the lead in the Nutcracker in ice and Kili wants to bring the stars some gifts. Not knowing if that’s appropriate or not, Fili has an excellent idea! Recipe below.

Bilbo’s Bar Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup of unsalted butter

1 cup of brown sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla

2 cups of flour

6 oz of chocolate morsels

1 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans

Instructions:

Thoroughly cream butter, sugar, and vanilla. Add flour, mix well. Stir in chocolate and nuts. Press into an ungreased pan (13×9). Bake 350 F (0r 358 F) for 20-25 minutes or until brown. While warm, cut into bars or squares. Cool before removing from pan.

