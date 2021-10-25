The Brisbane Tolkien Fellowship invites you to participate in our Zoom meet-up with our special guests John Callen and Sarah McLeod from The Hobbit/Lord of The Rings Movies, on the 31st October, 2021.

Sarah McLeod – Rosie Cotton

John Callen – Oin

We are initiating this event to replace our Evening in Middle-earth which is our major annual fundraiser for Kids in Care, supporting “The Pyjama Foundation”.

Due to Covid, for the last two years we have had to cancel our event, but this year we are running it virtually, online via Zoom and are delighted that we will be joined by John Callen and Sarah McLeod.

Our event, “Evening in Middle-earth”, first began in 2013 and in that time our small club has raised over $12 000 for our nominated charity and donated many children’s books also.

We hope you can join this special online event and enjoy a conversation with our guests.

The Zoom will run for one hour but can be extended to an hour and a half if required.

Details to join the zoom

The Registration Form to join is located at:

https://www.brisbanetolkienfellowship.com/post/an-evening-in-middle-earth-zoom-meet

The Meet will be on Zoom and will commence:

7:00 pm New Zealand DST

2:00 pm Western Australia

4:00 pm Queensland, Australia

4:30 pm South Australia

5:00 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT)

For other locations please check here

Remember the date, Sunday 31st October and invite all of your friends.