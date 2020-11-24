Section divider

One of the best artists on the planet, who just happens to have a license to do art from the world of Middle-earth, is having a sale right now. Our friend Jerry Vanderstelt’s Black Friday sale is happening right now through to November, 30th. You can get 20% off select items in his store via the code BFSALE2020. So if you’re looking for a great Middle-earth themed item to get the fan in your life this is a great place to go. Jerry’s work is amazing and I can assure you that the fan you know will love it.

