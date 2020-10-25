National Geographic reports scientists have discovered a new family of eel-like fish, named dragon snakeheads, living in subterranean waters in India. As you will see, there is already one member of the species named after a Tolkien character. We suggest the name ‘Smaug’ for this new worm-like dragon.

This family includes only two species, one of which is named the Gollum snakehead, after the subterranean __Lord of the Rings character.

“We think this is the most exciting discovery in the fish world of the last decade,” says Britz, lead author of a study published recently in Scientific Reports.

These strange, long-bodied fish, which dwell in aquifers of porous rock, are rarely seen, only coming to the surface after flooding from heavy rains. Britz says the family’s common name is fitting because “everyone who sees a photo of the fish is somehow reminded of a dragon.”