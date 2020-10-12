Section divider

During their New York Comic-Con Online, our friends at Sideshow Collectibles debuted a new collectible from Middle-earth. If you’ve been following the line of collectibles from Iron Studios you would know that they’ve been creating the Balin’s Tomb sequence from The Fellowship of the Ring. We’ve already got Gimli and Legolas and now, taking this set up to the next level, we’ve got a Cave Troll! Fans can pre-order it right now for $725 with payment plans available, to add it to their collections next summer when it ships.

