The Great Hall of Poets

at 12:03 am by - October 1, 202012:03 am by Kelvarhin

Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

So come and join us by the hearth and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

Olôrin’s leaving

By D. McGlinchey

Olórin he is and his name shall remain.

In the West.

In the North.

In the South.

Even to Eastward shall his name be enshrinedA Pilgrim

A Wizard

A Friend.



Great was the power he held in his hand

Wise in his word

In his action

And deed

The Flame of Udûn and The Light of Anor

A Shadow

A FlameRenewed



Farewell then Olórin as you board the white ship.

Gulls call

Water stills

Friends sigh

Olórin he is and his name shall remain.

In the West.

In the North.

In the South.

~~ * ~~

Treasures of the Road

by: Tom Frye

Jewels by the roadside.

Gems in the stream.

They glimmer

and they glisten.

They beckon

and they scream,

“Come off your road,

O Traveler,

for in us you will find.

Treasure for your pockets

and peace to rule your mind.”

But once you’ve

left the roadside,

to find them

and lost your way.

The jewels will

turn to stone,

the gems will turn to clay.

© Copyright 1995 by Tom Frye

~~ * ~~