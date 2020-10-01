The Great Hall of Poets
Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.
So come and join us by the hearth and enjoy!
If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.
Olôrin’s leaving
By D. McGlinchey
Olórin he is and his name shall remain.
In the West.
In the North.
In the South.
Even to Eastward shall his name be enshrinedA Pilgrim
A Wizard
A Friend.
Great was the power he held in his hand
Wise in his word
In his action
And deed
The Flame of Udûn and The Light of Anor
A Shadow
A FlameRenewed
Farewell then Olórin as you board the white ship.
Gulls call
Water stills
Friends sigh
Olórin he is and his name shall remain.
In the West.
In the North.
In the South.
~~ * ~~
Treasures of the Road
by: Tom Frye
Jewels by the roadside.
Gems in the stream.
They glimmer
and they glisten.
They beckon
and they scream,
“Come off your road,
O Traveler,
for in us you will find.
Treasure for your pockets
and peace to rule your mind.”
But once you’ve
left the roadside,
to find them
and lost your way.
The jewels will
turn to stone,
the gems will turn to clay.
© Copyright 1995 by Tom Frye
~~ * ~~
