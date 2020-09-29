Join us on Facebook!
Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s Cave Troll Statue Pre-Order

September 29, 2020 at 1:27 am by elessar  - 

Our friends at Weta Workshop revealed the new Cave Troll collectible at their Weta Workshop’s Comic-Con at home. It’s the next superb piece in their premium statue series, and it goes live for pre-orders on Wednesday, September 30th.

While this new sub-line of statues is new to Weta’s line of collectibles, at only 500 pieces, this statue won’t be lasting long. Collectors should log into their accounts before it goes live (times listed below) and be ready to be quick with the order button. We’ve been waiting for years to get another shot at the Cave Troll. Make sure you’re logged in and ready to go!

Pre-Orders Open at:

  • September 30th at 1 pm PDT
  • September 30th at 10 pm CET
  • October 1st at 9 am NZT


Posted in Collectibles, Fellowship of the Ring, Lord of the Rings, LotR Movies, Merchandise, Movie Fellowship of the Ring, TheOneRing.net Community, Weta Collectibles, WETA Workshop on September 29, 2020 by
