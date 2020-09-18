Collecting The Precious – Budk’s The Helm and Sword of Eomer

at 3:00 pm by September 18, 20203:00 pm by elessar

Gondor isn’t the only realm in Middle-earth that is getting some love from the folks at Budk. Rohan is getting attention in the form of the helm and sword of none other than Eomer.

The helm is designed to look exactly like the one worn during The Lord of the Rings Trilogy. As with other items from Budk it will be made out of polyresin but will be brushed to give it the appearance of steel. The helm will also be leather padded, it comes with a leather chin strap, and imitation horse hair to finish off a pretty cool looking helmet. The base is made of wood and designed to look like Eomer’s armor. This one is limited to only 1500 pieces, priced at $356, and is expected in February 2021.

The other Eomer themed item is his sword Guthwine. The sword has a 27” stainless steel blade and precisely detailed metal hilt parts, finished in brass. The sword will also come with a decorated wall display so you can hang this in your collection room. You can snag this sword for $206 and it is also due in February of 2021. Both items will come with certificates of authenticity.