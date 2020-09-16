Collecting The Precious – Budk’s The Horn of Gondor Replica

by elessar

Budk has some awesome new items coming to fans over the next few months.

The first amazing piece coming from them is The Horn of Gondor, that we saw Boromir carry and use during The Fellowship of the Ring. The size of the horn, overall is 19”, it is made of finely cast polyresin, with precisely-molded details for the look of real polished brass and steer horn. The horn comes with a 62” genuine leather shoulder strap and a polystone wall display, sculpted with the Tree of Gondor Motif. Fans will also get a certificate of authenticity with their replica. Collectors can place their pre-order right now for $169 with it expected to ship in February of next year.