Collecting The Precious – Star Ace Toys Defo-Real Morgul Lord and Treebeard

September 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm by elessar  - 

During Sideshow Collectibles Comic-Con at-home event, they showed us a preview of a brand new Defo-Real figure and now we’ve  been surprised with another.

Collectors got to see a preview of the Morgul Lord Defo-Real figure, which is limited to only 500 pieces. Fans can grab him right now for $90, with a ship date of quarter one of next year.

The surprise for collectors is we can now also pre-order a Treebeard Defo-real figure. He’s not alone though, as you also get a little Merry and Pippin who are taking a ride on Treebeard. Fans will be able to get these three characters for $105 with a shipping date of quarter one of next year as well.


Posted in Collectibles, ComicCon at Home, Merchandise, Sideshow Collectibles, TheOneRing.net Community on September 14, 2020
The One Ring

