Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s Thranduil on Throne Pre-Order

at 12:17 am by September 14, 202012:17 am by elessar

We saw Thranduil on Throne during our friends at Weta Workshop’s Comic-Con at home. It’s the next superb piece in their Masters Collection series, and it goes live for pre-orders on Tuesday, September 15th.

These Masters Collection pieces do not last long, and with only 400 of these being made, that streak is going to continue. Collectors should log into their accounts before it goes live (times listed below) and be ready to be quick with the order button.

Pre-Orders Open at:

September 15th at 2 pm PDT

September 15th at 11 pm CET

September 16th at 9 am NZT

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbzngnFJFdY&w=560&h=315]