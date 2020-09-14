Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s Thranduil on Throne Pre-Order

September 14, 2020 at 12:17 am by elessar  - 

We saw Thranduil on Throne during our friends at Weta Workshop’s Comic-Con at home. It’s the next superb piece in their Masters Collection series, and it goes live for pre-orders on Tuesday, September 15th.

These Masters Collection pieces do not last long, and with only 400 of these being made, that streak is going to continue. Collectors should log into their accounts before it goes live (times listed below) and be ready to be quick with the order button.

Pre-Orders Open at:

  • September 15th at 2 pm PDT
  • September 15th at 11 pm CET
  • September 16th at 9 am NZT

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbzngnFJFdY&w=560&h=315]

Thranduil Statue

