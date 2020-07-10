Collecting The Precious – Iron Studios Gandalf the Grey Deluxe Statue

at 5:00 pm by July 10, 20205:00 pm by elessar

One of the newest players making collectibles based upon Middle-earth are the folks over at Iron Studios. They’ve got a ton of stuff coming out, which we will post about soon. Today, we want to talk about their 1:10 Gandalf the Grey statue. This awesome looking Gandalf comes from The Lord of the Rings just before he knocks on Bilbo’s door. This piece is great for those who are on a tight budget, want a nice piece from Middle-earth, and also don’t have a ton of display space. Take a look at the review and go order Gandalf!