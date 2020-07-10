Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Collecting The Precious – Iron Studios Gandalf the Grey Deluxe Statue

July 10, 2020 at 5:00 pm by elessar  - 

One of the newest players making collectibles based upon Middle-earth are the folks over at Iron Studios. They’ve got a ton of stuff coming out, which we will post about soon. Today, we want to talk about their 1:10 Gandalf the Grey statue. This awesome looking Gandalf comes from The Lord of the Rings just before he knocks on Bilbo’s door. This piece is great for those who are on a tight budget, want a nice piece from Middle-earth, and also don’t have a ton of display space. Take a look at the review and go order Gandalf!

Posted in Collectibles, Collectibles, Iron Studios, Merchandise, Shop, TheOneRing.net Announcements, TheOneRing.net Community on July 10, 2020 by
