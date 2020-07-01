Collecting The Precious – Elessar’s Collection Update 2020
Back in 2017 I shared my collection with all of you fellow Ringers. Over the course of the last three years I have had many of you asking, “how’s my collection?” or “will you show an update of how things are looking?” So I decided that I would start this summer off with a video that shows how my collection is going. I hope you all enjoy a look at where my collection is right now, and I appreciate the time you take to watch it.
Posted in Collectibles, Fans, TheOneRing.net Community on July 1, 2020 by elessar
Leave a Reply