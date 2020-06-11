Join us on Facebook!
Viral Hobbit Trailer Reaction Anniversary

June 11, 2020 at 8:55 pm by Kili  - 

Happy Hobbit is celebrating their reaction video to the Desolation of Smaug trailer going viral on this day seven years ago (6/11/13) by releasing a new video including recently rediscovered footage from the magical day.

Happy Hobbit’s new video

Kellie and Alex, known to fans of their long-running webseries as Kili and Fili, uploaded their reaction video as their means of participating in TheOneRing.net’s staff reactions to the trailer. It was then shared by Peter Jackson’s Facebook page, along with a video of the Elven cast including Evangeline Lily, Orlando Bloom, and Lee Pace (Tauriel, Legolas and Thranduil) reacting to the fan enthusiasm called “Happy Elves.” Happy Hobbit then filmed their overwhelmed reaction to the cast’s reaction. This series of reaction videos was aptly dubbed “Hobbitception” in reference to the dream within a dream sequence of the film Inception. The playlist below includes all of the videos in order.

This whirlwind adventure truly was a dream come true!

Stay up to date by subscribing to Happy Hobbit on YouTube and by following them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok!


