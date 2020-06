Middle-earth Races: Final Certificate awaits in Minas Tirith.

at 1:26 am by June 3, 20201:26 am by Mithril

Mae govannen. Congratulations! You made it! You participated in the races and traversed Middle-earth, following in the footsteps of the Fellowship of the Ring. You emerged triumphant. Thank you for joining us. We hope your journey was both exhilarating and enjoyable. Namárië for now.



Collect your final certificate HERE.