Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s No. 1 Auctions Week 4
The final week of number 1 auctions from of our friends at Weta Workshop’s has started. This week fans can add the number one piece in the edition of the following statues: Orthanc – Black Tower of Isengard, Eomer on Firefoot, King Thorin on Throne, King Thranduil, and the Masters Collection Gollum. As we stated last week, the funds raised from the number one statues auctions will go to the Neonatal Trust. This week’s statue will be the superb Masters Collection Gollum. If you need the full auction list you can check out the No. 1 Auction List Page and if you want to make sure you have all the information in regards to bidding you can check out the Auction FAQ page.
Posted in Collectibles, Weta Collectibles on June 2, 2020 by elessar
