Collecting The Precious – What if a Lego Minas Tirith was made?

at 8:30 am by May 27, 20208:30 am by elessar

Thanks to Ringer GJC15344 we have a look at what if Lego had gotten around to making a Minas Tirith set. Over a short period of time we got several very cool Middle-earth themed sets from Lego. Unfortunately we never got Minas Tirith. However, I know after seeing these maybe, just maybe, if we can get enough emails sent to them we could get this. This set looks like it would be incredible. I for sure would love to own it.