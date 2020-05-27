Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Collecting The Precious – What if a Lego Minas Tirith was made?

May 27, 2020 at 8:30 am by elessar  - 

Thanks to Ringer GJC15344 we have a look at what if Lego had gotten around to making a Minas Tirith set. Over a short period of time we got several very cool Middle-earth themed sets from Lego. Unfortunately we never got Minas Tirith. However, I know after seeing these maybe, just maybe, if we can get enough emails sent to them we could get this. This set looks like it would be incredible. I for sure would love to own it.

