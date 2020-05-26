Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s No. 1 Auctions Week 3
Week Three of our friends at Weta Workshop’s No. 1 auctions has started. This week fans can add the number one piece in the edition of the following statues: The Mouth of Sauron, Black Arrow prop replica, Thranduil on Elk, Prancing Pony (This is actually No 2 in the series as none were actually in the No 1 box) , and Galadriel. As we stated last week, the funds raised from the number one statues auctions will go to the Neonatal Trust. This week’s statue will be the Galadriel. If you need the full auction list you can check out the No. 1 Auction List Page and if you want to make sure you have all the information in regards to bidding you can check out the Auction FAQ page.
Posted in Collectibles, Collectibles, Shop, Weta Collectibles on May 26, 2020 by elessar
