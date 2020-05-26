Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us in our 24 Hour Chatroom!
Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us on Instagram

Latest Tweets

  1. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Collecting The Precious – What if a Lego Minas Tirith was made? https://t.co/R8GjuFvb5q
    about 2 hours ago

  2. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s No. 1 Auctions Week 3 https://t.co/K5xTcXmYz3 https://t.co/LfhoBe1T4Q
    about 12 hours ago

  3. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: I'm now streaming on Twitch! Playing Talk Shows https://t.co/LWNHMc0YuD
    about 15 hours ago

News Alerts

Get emailed with every new post!

Got News?

Click here to submit your story to us!

Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s No. 1 Auctions Week 3

May 26, 2020 at 10:47 pm by elessar  - 

Week Three of our friends at Weta Workshop’s No. 1 auctions has started. This week fans can add the number one piece in the edition of the following statues: The Mouth of Sauron, Black Arrow prop replica, Thranduil on Elk, Prancing Pony (This is actually No 2 in the series as none were actually in the No 1 box) , and Galadriel. As we stated last week, the funds raised from the number one statues auctions will go to the Neonatal Trust. This week’s statue will be the Galadriel. If you need the full auction list you can check out the No. 1 Auction List Page and if you want to make sure you have all the information in regards to bidding you can check out the Auction FAQ page.

Posted in Collectibles, Collectibles, Shop, Weta Collectibles on May 26, 2020 by
Daggers of Tauriel

Leave a Reply