Join us on Facebook!
Join us in our forums!
Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us on Instagram

Latest Tweets

  1. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s No. 1 Auction Week 2 https://t.co/12L9MS3CIl
    about 9 hours ago

  2. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Middle-earth now and forever. Husband and kids can come too if they want https://t.co/GPitm1cNIa
    about 21 hours ago

  3. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Happy Birthday Enya! You are the voice of Arda second to none and @LOTRonPrime would be wise to have you sing us in… https://t.co/IaVU8rZqzP
    about 23 hours ago

News Alerts

Get emailed with every new post!

Got News?

Click here to submit your story to us!

Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s No. 1 Auction Week 2

May 18, 2020 at 12:29 am by elessar  - 

Week two of our friends at Weta Workshop’s No. 1 auctions begins. This week fans can add the number one piece in the edition of the following statues: Azog – Commander of Legions, Dain Ironfoot on Boar, Faramir, Rivendell, and the Ringwraith At The Ford. As we stated last week, the funds raised from the number one statues auctions will go to the Neonatal Trust. This week’s statue will be the Azog – Commander of Legions statue. If you need the full auction list you can check out the No. 1 Auction List Page and if you want to make sure you have all the information in regards to bidding you can check out the Auction FAQ page.

Auction start times as follows:

  • 2PM, May 18 – 2PM, May 21 (PDT)
  • 10PM, May 18 – 10PM, May 21 (BST)
  • 11PM, May 18 – 11PM, May 21 (CET)
  • 9AM, May 19 – 9AM, May 22 (NZT)
Posted in Collectibles, Merchandise, Weta Collectibles on May 18, 2020 by
Daggers of Tauriel

Leave a Reply