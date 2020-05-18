Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s No. 1 Auction Week 2
Week two of our friends at Weta Workshop’s No. 1 auctions begins. This week fans can add the number one piece in the edition of the following statues: Azog – Commander of Legions, Dain Ironfoot on Boar, Faramir, Rivendell, and the Ringwraith At The Ford. As we stated last week, the funds raised from the number one statues auctions will go to the Neonatal Trust. This week’s statue will be the Azog – Commander of Legions statue. If you need the full auction list you can check out the No. 1 Auction List Page and if you want to make sure you have all the information in regards to bidding you can check out the Auction FAQ page.
Auction start times as follows:
- 2PM, May 18 – 2PM, May 21 (PDT)
- 10PM, May 18 – 10PM, May 21 (BST)
- 11PM, May 18 – 11PM, May 21 (CET)
- 9AM, May 19 – 9AM, May 22 (NZT)
Leave a Reply