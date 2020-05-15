Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s No. 1 Auctions and Mini Saruman

For the past 20 years our friends at Weta Workshop have been creating intricate collectibles from Middle-earth. Starting this week they’ve started auctioning off the number 1 of each pieces edition size. These amazing pieces range from environments like the Prancing Pony to the Master Collection Gollum. Each week when the auctions start they will run for 72 hours. Week one has come to a close but week two starts next Monday and will end on May 21st.

In support of their local community, Weta is going to donate 100% of the proceeds from one statue per week to the Neonatal Trust. This wonderful charity, of which co-founders Richard Taylor and Tania Rodger are patrons, provide support to families of premature or sick babies on their journey through neonatal care towards health and home.

Fans of The Lord of the Rings Mini line of statues got a new piece this week to add to their collections. The White Wizard himself Saruman the White has arrived! This piece looks amazing and the likeness looks to be spot on. Coming in at $79 this should fit well within the budget of a good percentage of collectors. If you need a little time to save that’s ok you’ve got time with Saruman not arriving until December of this year.