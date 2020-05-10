Annual Tolkien Lecture on Fantasy Literature to be an online symposium May 16

at 3:13 pm by May 10, 20203:13 pm by Alyse

The Pembroke College’s annual Tolkien Lecture on Fantasy Literature this year will be turned into an online symposium. This year’s lecture will discuss a particularly timely subject: “…the importance of fantasy in times of crisis: how science-fiction and fantasy literature respond to, and provide inspiration during, moments of despair and personal difficulty.”

More on The Tolkien Lecture on Fantasy Literature:

The Tolkien Lecture on Fantasy Literature was established in 2013 at Pembroke College, Oxford, where J.R.R. Tolkien worked for twenty years as professor of Anglo-Saxon. Speakers in the series are given freedom to discuss any aspect of fantasy literature, broadly defined to include other types of speculative fiction. Our aim is to honour J.R.R. Tolkien’s legacy by promoting the study of fantasy literature.

This event is free but they are inviting donations for The Society of Authors’ COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Full details are available on The J.R.R. Tolkien Lecture on Fantasy Literature website.