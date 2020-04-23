Join us on Facebook!
Weta Workshop Founders Release Free Covid-19 Children’s Book

April 23, 2020 at 3:09 pm by Kili  - 
The Cover of the free ebook.

Pukeko Pictures, founded by Weta Workshop’s Richard Taylor and Tania Rodger with their friend and children’s author Martin Baynton, has released a free children’s ebook. The book is based on characters from the New Zealand kids’ show Kiddets and demonstrates to children the importance of remaining clean, clear, and kind.

You can download a copy of the book by visiting https://stayclearcleankind.com/.

The book is available in several languages with more to come. The website also includes resources for teaching at home and fun downloadable activities for kids.


