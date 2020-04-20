Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s Hobbiton Mill and Bridge

at 10:20 am by April 20, 202010:20 am by elessar

Our friends at Weta Workshop have a couple new additions for your growing Hobbiton Collection. A piece of Hobbiton that fans have been asking to be made for quite some time is now available to buy: the beautiful Hobbiton Mill and Bridge has arrived! Due out in November, fans can get this beautiful looking piece for $199. While this is an open edition piece, don’t wait too long to order or you could end up missing out. Additionally, the Hobbiton Mill and Bridge isn’t the only piece of Hobbiton to be announced: Hobbit Hole 31 Lakeside is designed to join the mill. You can purchase this Hobbit-hole for $49, with an arrival date of October of this year.

