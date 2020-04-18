Happy Hobbit: Carrot Cake (Easter Special 2020)

at 3:34 pm by April 18, 20203:34 pm by Kili

Join Kili to learn the secrets of her famous carrot cake in this Easter special! Recipe below.

Click on the video above!

Stay up to date by subscribing to Happy Hobbit on YouTube and by following them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok!

KILI’S FAMOUS CARROT CAKE

CAKE

4 beaten eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1+ teaspoon cinnamon plus a mix of nutmeg, ginger and cloves

½ teaspoon baking soda

3 cups shredded carrots

¾ cup cooking oil

½ cup finely chopped, toasted pecans

CREAM CHEESE BUTTERCREAM FROSTING

2 sticks unsalted butter

3 cups of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

3-4 teaspoons cream cheese flavoring

INSTRUCTIONS

Grease and lightly flour two 9×1-1/2-inch round baking pans or grease one 13x9x2-inch baking pan. If you have them, place parchment rounds on the bottom. In a large mixing bowl, sift and combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon. Chop up about 5 large carrots and pulverize them in a food processor. Combine the carrots, oil, and eggs. Pour batter into the prepared pan(s). Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 30 to 35 minutes for round pans or 35 to 40 minutes for 13×9-inch pan or until a wooden toothpick comes out clean. Cool layer cakes on wire racks for 10 minutes. Run a butter knife around the edges then remove from pans and peel off parchment. Cool thoroughly on wire racks. Or, place 13×9-inch cake in pan on a wire rack; cool thoroughly. Frost with Cream Cheese Frosting. Cover and store in refrigerator.

FROSTING INSTRUCTIONS

Allow butter to soften then blend with vanilla and cream cheese flavoring, a dash of milk, and 3 sifted cups of confectioners sugar (powdered sugar). Frost the sides and top of the cake. While frosting is still moist, sprinkle on the toasted pecans and any other decorations your heart desires!

Related