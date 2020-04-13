What to watch to prepare for Amazon’s LOTR

Add these to your queue for a taste of the creative talent behind Amazon’s $1 Billion LOTR series

Amazon’s billion-dollar Lord of the Rings series is in production but fans want to know what to expect now that Peter Jackson isn’t crafting Middle-earth. Since many are in quarantine and looking for shows to watch, we have put together a comprehensive list of films & TV shows which the current LOTR production team have previously worked on to provide a sense of the talent behind the series. Many of the writers have worked on other book adaptations, sometimes with actors from Peter Jackson’s Middle-earth films!

Note: all watch suggestions are based on U.S. platforms, check your local region for each of these!

Penny Dreadful pilot S1E1 – S1E2 Watch on:

Showtime, Amazon Prime LOTR Director JA Bayona directed the 2-episode pilot of Penny Dreadful, setting the tone for the entire series. He is currently filming the 2-episode pilot of LOTR.

A Monster Calls Watch on:

Cinemax Bayona directed this powerful fantasy drama of loss, despair, love and family – themes familiar to Tolkien’s Legendarium.

Hannibal S3 Watch on:

Amazon Prime LOTR writer Helen Shang was deeply involved in crafting the Red Dragon storyline for NBC’s Hannibal series, featuring Richard Armitage (Thorin).