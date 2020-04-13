Join us on Facebook!
What to watch to prepare for Amazon’s LOTR

April 13, 2020 at 5:00 am by Justin Sewell  - 

Add these to your queue for a taste of the creative talent behind Amazon’s $1 Billion LOTR series

Amazon’s billion-dollar Lord of the Rings series is in production but fans want to know what to expect now that Peter Jackson isn’t crafting Middle-earth. Since many are in quarantine and looking for shows to watch, we have put together a comprehensive list of films & TV shows which the current LOTR production team have previously worked on to provide a sense of the talent behind the series. Many of the writers have worked on other book adaptations, sometimes with actors from Peter Jackson’s Middle-earth films!

Note: all watch suggestions are based on U.S. platforms, check your local region for each of these!

Penny Dreadful pilot S1E1 – S1E2

Watch on:
Showtime, Amazon Prime

LOTR Director JA Bayona directed the 2-episode pilot of Penny Dreadful, setting the tone for the entire series. He is currently filming the 2-episode pilot of LOTR.

A Monster Calls

Watch on:
Cinemax

Bayona directed this powerful fantasy drama of loss, despair, love and family – themes familiar to Tolkien’s Legendarium.

Hannibal S3

Watch on:
Amazon Prime

LOTR writer Helen Shang was deeply involved in crafting the Red Dragon storyline for NBC’s Hannibal series, featuring Richard Armitage (Thorin).


Posted in Amazon TV series, Lord of the Rings, Production on April 13, 2020 by

