Christopher Tolkien Passes Away at the Age of 95

at 1:53 pm by January 16, 20201:53 pm by Aragorn the Elfstone

It is with a heavy heart that I write this news. Christopher Tolkien has passed away. He was 95 years old.



Christopher was the third son of our beloved author Professor J.R.R. Tolkien, and had spent much of his life honoring his father’s legacy and bringing us so many of the Professor’s works posthumously. He edited and published such monumental works as The Silmarillion, The Unfinished Tales, The Book of Lost Tales, The History of Middle-earth and, in recent years, the individually released tales of The Children of Hurin, Beren and Luthien, and The Fall of Gondolin.



It is difficult to fathom a world without Christopher. We would know so much less about his father and the world he created without him. We all owe him a debt that can never be repaid. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Tolkien family and to all of his fans around the world.

Rest in Peace, Mr. Tolkien. Thank you for everything you gifted us.

Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95. The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family. pic.twitter.com/X83PTx4b7x — Tolkien Society (@TolkienSociety) January 16, 2020