Amazon Officially Announces Lord of the Rings Series Cast

A grand journey is defined by its travelers. Meet the first members of our fellowship. #LOTRonPrime. A THREAD. — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) January 14, 2020

The Lord of the Rings on Prime Twitter account surprised us all today with an official announcement of the upcoming television series’ full cast. Some names we already knew, but many we did not.

The full roster of actors includes….

Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman.

It’s very nice to see some unfamilar names there. The showrunners are clearly going after the right actors for the job over name recognition. That said, there are some faces you might recognize. Male lead Robert Aramayo will be familiar to Game of Thrones fans as the young version of Ned Stark (in Season 6). Likewise, actor Joseph Mawle played Ned’s brother Benjen.



Also familar is actress Nazanin Boniadi, who played in Showtime’s Homeland as CIA analyst Fara Sherazi. Morfydd Clark, who will be playing Galadriel, has previously starred in the films Pride & Prejudice and Zombies and Love & Friendship. Ismael Cruz Cordova recently gave a standout performance as David Rizzio alongside Saoirse Ronan in 2018’s Mary Queen of Scots. Dylan Smith appeared in last year’s I Am the Night mini-series.



It’s wonderful to get some meaty news on the production, and hopefully more will follow as filming begins.

Pictured above (Top Left to Bottom Right): Nazanin Boniadi, Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Joseph Mawle, Dylan Smith