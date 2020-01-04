J.R.R. Tolkien, born Jan 3, 1892

January 4, 2020

Yesterday marked the 128th anniversary of the birth of our beloved and favorite author: John Ronald Reuel Tolkien. From humble beginnings in Bloemfontein, South Africa, Tolkien went on to live a life filled with love, adventure, and accomplishment. Along the way, while in his twenties, he began putting some of the stories from his rich imagination down on paper: stories of the triumphs and tragedies of Elves, heroic Men and powerful, ethereal beings that became the foundation of the rich, complex history of a place called Middle-earth: a world that millions would eventually visit, both on the written page and on the big screen, and come to cherish.

This weekend, you might take some time to sit down with your favorite poem, you might be in the midst of your annual read-through of The Lord of the Rings, or you might venture away from Middle-earth by reading stories such as Smith of Wooten Major, or Leaf by Niggle. You might even raise a glass and toast: The Professor! Better yet! Raise a glass *while* you’re enjoying his works. However you celebrate, please join us in a rousing: “Thank you, Professor Tolkien!”



