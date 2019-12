Happy Hobbit: Wildlife Garlands (Christmas Special 2019)

at 3:01 am by December 24, 20193:01 am by Kili

Join Fili and Kili to learn a festive craft that can be used as both a decoration and to feed local wildlife! Click here to watch the new episode!



Looking to capture some hobbity festive fun? Then also check out Happy Hobbit’s Christmas playlist here!