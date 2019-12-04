Collecting The Precious – Star Ace Toys Defo Real Nazgul Preview/Review

at 10:00 am by December 4, 201910:00 am by elessar

We’ve had the chance to team up with the folks at Star Ace Toys to bring you a look at their Defo Real Nazgul Vinyl figure. These figures combine a very cool blend of real, with almost-animated, to create a very unique but awesome look. Star Ace isn’t messing around! These things are super detailed as well, and bring some incredible quality to the table. The Nazgul just went available from Sideshow Collectibles who has the deluxe version with the Morgul Blade. You can snag him for $68.





Related