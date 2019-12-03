Collecting The Precious – Vanderstelt Studio At The Ford of Bruinen

at 8:18 pm by December 3, 20198:18 pm by elessar

Our friends Jerry Vanderstelt and Weta Workshop have teamed up once again. This time it’s a very special piece you can only get if you ordered the Arwen and Frodo on Asfaloth as well as the Ring at the Ford statues. The print is limited to 150 copies, so it’s going to be very limited. Jerry sent over this video showing the process it took to make this great piece and we wanted to share it with you. Be on the lookout for a review of the Ringwraith statue we hope to have up soon.

Related