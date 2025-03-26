Section divider

We were thrilled that our friends at Weta Workshop also sent us the stunning Coronation Arwen Classic Series to review. (You can watch the video review of the King Aragorn Classic Series statue here.) This is the version of Arwen we see at Aragorn’s crowning achievement at the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. This, in my view, is the best version of Arwen we’ve ever gotten; and I think is a must for any collection looking to have at least one of every character. The details, likeness, and paint are all really well done. Fans can add Arwen right now for $399 USD; and she also gets free shipping.

