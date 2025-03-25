Our friends at Weta Workshop have sent us the amazing looking King Aragorn Classic Series statue to review here at TheOneRing.net. This version of Aragorn captures him as he takes the crown of Gondor, becoming King Elessar, at the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. For me it is without a doubt one of the best versions of this character we’ve gotten from Weta. The Classic Series is a fantastic series of statues that really highlight each character in classic poses, allowing the character to really shine. I would highly encourage anyone to get this right now – for the price of $399 USD with free shipping.