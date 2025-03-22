Section divider

Our first panel, ‘Celebrating Tolkien Reading Day’ will be on Friday, March 28 at 6:00 pm in Room 207. We will be reading some selections from various Tolkien books, and there may be a few little surprises along the way. This panel, in particular, will be very family-friendly, we may even call a few children to the front to join us in storytelling. Follow the link below to see details.

https://wondercon2025.sched.com/event/1xxgC/celebrating-tolkien-reading-day?iframe=yes&w=100%&sidebar=no&bg=dark

Our second panel, ‘Lord of the Rings: Previewing Upcoming Projects’ will take place on Saturday, March 29 at 2:00 pm in room 211. This panel will be where we discuss all the recent and soon-to-come Middle-earth-themed shows, films, books, games, and more. The link below shows more details.

https://wondercon2025.sched.com/event/1xxkz/lord-of-the-rings-previewing-upcoming-projects?iframe=no

