McFarlane Toys is set to bring Rohirrim figures soon to major retailers. The news comes via toy figure site 118archive which yesterday revealed images for figures for Helm Hammerhand, his daughter Héra, and the anime’s antagonist, Wulf.

Each figure will also, apparently, include includes one of four pieces that when combined with the rest will assemble a Snow Troll (which seems to have been accorded the name, Shank).

Reports indicate that the figures will be priced at $19.99 USD apiece. Some 118archive commentors reported that they had seen images of the figures on Walmart, but a search by TheOneRing.net was unable to turn up anything so they may have been subsequently removed.

HELM HAMMERHAND

HERA

WULF

Weapons can be swapped from one hand to the other.

According to the product blurb, the “detailed 4” scale figure based on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim feature 6 points of articulation for maximum play value.” Some commenters seem to indicate that six points of articulation is not maximum play value, but others said that the headsculpt looks good.

We’ll keep you updated with any official announcements. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim debuts in theatres in the USA on December 13 2024.

