We are overwhelmed by the response to the ticket give-away for San Diego Comic Con’s Middle-earth Moot. Thank you all for your interest, and we are truly sorry we don’t have the capacity to accommodate every one of our Bolgers, Bracegirdles, Goodbodies, Brockhouses and Proudfoots (yes, yes, Proudfeet!)! We appreciate each and every one of you, even if the room can’t hold the whole Shire. “Thag you berry buch.”