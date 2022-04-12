Section divider

Frodo Gandalf and the RingThe following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on April 12th:

  •  Gandalf reaches Hobbiton (3018)
April 12, 3018 (S.R. 1418) The Great Years

1. Gandalf reaches Hobbiton.  

(from the appendices)

“…after a late breakfast, the wizard was sitting with Frodo by the open window of the study.  A bright fire was on the hearth, but the sun was warm…

Gandalf was thinking of a Spring, nearly eighty years before, when Bilbo had run out of Bag End without a handkerchief….”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 78-80 FotR)

